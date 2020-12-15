Perpetual Ltd Buys 970 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 142,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of BK opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.