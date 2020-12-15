Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $137,127,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 163.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 350.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

