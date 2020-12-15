Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $159.67 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

