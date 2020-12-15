Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.65.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,611 shares of company stock worth $36,956,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.73. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

