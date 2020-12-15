Perpetual Ltd Acquires 937 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

