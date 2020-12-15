Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PERI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of PERI opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

