Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,833,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 99.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

