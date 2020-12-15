Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Passage Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. Passage Bio has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 49.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 21.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

