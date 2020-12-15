Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) vs. Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pan American Silver and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 3 5 0 2.63 Vista Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus price target of $32.46, indicating a potential upside of 12.47%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 2.31% 8.00% 5.71% Vista Gold N/A -74.26% -57.11%

Risk & Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and Vista Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.35 billion 4.49 $110.74 million $0.78 37.00 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$9.39 million ($0.08) -12.28

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Vista Gold on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.