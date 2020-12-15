Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.84 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.2% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,156.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,064.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

