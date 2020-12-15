PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.
PCAR stock opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 613,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,281,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 135.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
