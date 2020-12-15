PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

PCAR stock opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 613,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,281,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 135.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

