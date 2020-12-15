PACCAR Inc (PCAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.
PACCAR has increased its dividend by 129.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
