PACCAR Inc (PCAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

PACCAR has increased its dividend by 129.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

