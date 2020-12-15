Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of OC opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

