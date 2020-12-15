Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 1,910.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 494,429 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,142,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.