Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.17. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 387.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
