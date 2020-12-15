Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.17. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. Research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 387.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

