Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,902,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

