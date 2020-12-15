Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OBNK. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 76.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 152,443 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

