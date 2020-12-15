Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.11.

Oracle stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

