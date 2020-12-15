Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $60.76 on Friday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

