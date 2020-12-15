Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.43.

OLN opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

