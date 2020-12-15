Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Get Oil States International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Oil States International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.31.

OIS opened at $5.08 on Friday. Oil States International has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Oil States International by 129.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.