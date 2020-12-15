Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.31.

NYSE:OIS opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.57.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

