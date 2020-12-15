NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 144.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.26.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $158.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.90 and a 200-day moving average of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

