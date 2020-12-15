Nvwm LLC Sells 7,381 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

