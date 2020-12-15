Nvwm LLC Sells 44,470 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,470 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 81.1% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $217.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

