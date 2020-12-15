Nvwm LLC Sells 35 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nvwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,234,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 59,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $298.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

