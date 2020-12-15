Nvwm LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.56. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

