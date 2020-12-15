Nvwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,882,000 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE D opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.18. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,723.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

