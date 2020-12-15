Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.28.

GPN opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.42 and its 200-day moving average is $177.62. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.