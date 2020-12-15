Nvwm LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 527.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,188,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,084 shares of company stock valued at $102,021,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $639.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $606.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.87. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $654.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.34.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.