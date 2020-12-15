Nvwm LLC Purchases Shares of 2,845 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.76.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,746,133.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,420 shares of company stock worth $4,225,386. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $317.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.