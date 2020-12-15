Nvwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 392 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in SEA by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $445,790,000 after buying an additional 841,778 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after buying an additional 762,438 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE SE opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.63.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.