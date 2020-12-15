Nvwm LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 63.4% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,760.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,742.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,563.43. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179 shares of company stock valued at $292,389. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,801.20.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

