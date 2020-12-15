Nvwm LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,806.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,016,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,704,331. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $922.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $781.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $934.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

