Nvwm LLC Invests $681,000 in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Nvwm LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,480,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNM stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.03.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

