Nvwm LLC Invests $243,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 107,535 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,526,193.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,843,645 shares of company stock worth $435,556,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

