Nvwm LLC Invests $130,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $111,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.