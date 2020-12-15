Nvwm LLC Increases Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 401,247 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 98,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,529,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,502 shares of company stock worth $2,401,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

