Nvwm LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

