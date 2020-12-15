Nvwm LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

