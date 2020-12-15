Nvwm LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $55,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

