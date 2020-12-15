Nvwm LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after buying an additional 74,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $170.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,993 shares of company stock worth $1,368,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

