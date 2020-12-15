Nvwm LLC Has $417,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after buying an additional 2,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 916,051 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

