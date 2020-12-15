Nvwm LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,415,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 175.4% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 40,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.