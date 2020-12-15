Nvwm LLC Has $196,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 143,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $180,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75.

