Nvwm LLC Has $115,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,565. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

