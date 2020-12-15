Nvwm LLC Decreases Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,067.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $27,183.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $3,004,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,147.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,963 shares of company stock worth $13,053,282. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.