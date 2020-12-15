Nvwm LLC Buys Shares of 3,069 Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Nvwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.39. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $93.23.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.