Nvwm LLC Buys New Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 751,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

NYSE FTCH opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.89. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.