Nvwm LLC Buys 97 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 77.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU opened at $228.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,078. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

